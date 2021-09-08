Russia to respond to Estonia denying visa to Russian diplomat, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia will undertake corresponding measures with regards to an Estonian diplomat in response to a Russian diplomat being denied a visa in Estonia, a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made public on Wednesday said.

"On September 8, a resolute protest was expressed to Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre over yet another unfriendly step by the Estonian side who denied a visa to a Russian diplomat on August 30," she reported. "We repeatedly warned the Estonian side that its course towards further escalation will inevitably lead to our retaliatory steps — we are forced to undertake corresponding measures regarding an employee who is joining the staff of the Estonian diplomatic mission in Moscow. We strongly recommend to our partners to avoid the steps directed at the further degradation of bilateral relations in the future. Our response won’t be slow in coming," the spokeswoman said.

The diplomat noted that the responsibility for the escalation of the situation and its consequences entirely lies with the Estonian side. "It wasn’t us who started this ‘visa war’ but Tallinn that completely groundlessly expelled a Russian diplomat back in January," she added. "Our calls to stop unwinding this sanctions spiral were not heard either after the story with the detaining of Estonian Consul Mart Latte who was caught in the act of a spy operation in St. Petersburg," the spokeswoman said.

The consul of Estonia’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg was detained on July 6. Due to his activities that were incompatible with a diplomatic status, he was declared persona non grata and left Russia. In response to this declaration, the Estonian Foreign Ministry without any grounds announced the expulsion of the third secretary of the Russian Embassy in Estonia. In response to the unfriendly actions by the Estonian side that groundlessly expelled the Russian diplomat, on August 3, Russia’s Foreign Ministry declared an employee of the Estonian Embassy in Russia persona non grata.