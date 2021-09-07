Russian delegation to visit US in September-October to discuss climate issues

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev said on Tuesday he will meet with his US counterpart, John Kerry, in September or October 2021 to try to bridge the gaps between the two countries.

"We agreed that a group of our experts will pay a return visit in September-October," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Kerry paid a three-day visit to Russia on July 12-15. While in Moscow, he spoke over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Russian counterpart, Ruslan Edelgeriyev. The two envoys adopted a joint statement.

According to earlier reports, Russian and US envoys for climate are expected to meet ahead of the Glasgow conference due on October 31 through November 12.