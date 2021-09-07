No vulnerabilities spotted in electronic voting system — Rostelecom

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Rostelecom is confident that its remote electronic voting system is working satisfactorily and no vulnerabilities have been detected, Rostelecom President Mikhail Oseyevsky said on Tuesday ahead of the second round of the system’s trials.

"In the past several days, anyone who wanted to, and there were 174 people, tried to spot vulnerabilities once again. As is to be expected, none were found. <…> As of today, we are absolutely confident in the efficiency and operability of the remote electronic voting system," he said.

Oleg Artamonov, a deputy chairman of the territorial election commission for remote electronic voting, said earlier that Rostelecom planned to conduct a technical test for hackers and all those who wanted to find vulnerabilities in the system on September 4-5.

Elections to the Russian State Duma are scheduled for September 19, 2021, the single voting day. Voting will be organized over three days, namely September 17, 18, and 19. Concurrently, direct gubernatorial elections will be held in nine Russian regions (top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures in three more regions) and 39 regions will elect their legislative bodies.

The remote electronic voting system will be used in seven Russian regions, namely in Moscow, Sevastopol, the Murmansk, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl, and Rostov regions. Applications for participation in remote voting will be received on the portal of state services until September 13.