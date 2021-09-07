Crimea’s head slams subversive attack on gas pipeline as part of hybrid war against Russia

SIMFEROPOL, September 7. /TASS/. A gas pipeline explosion in Crimea’s Perevalnoye settlement, which was organized by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, is part of a hybrid war against Russia, Crimea’s Head Sergey Aksyonov said on Tuesday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier that the August 23 subversive attack had been masterminded by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence.

"All of this once again proves that the activities of instigators from the Mejlis [of the Crimean Tatar People] and their supporters are part of a hybrid war against Russia," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram. Crimea’s head added that "such tactics won’t work, all provocations will be met with an appropriate response." "Extremists and terrorists of all kinds should know that they have no chance of destabilizing the situation on the peninsula and disturbing peace and harmony in Crimean society," Aksyonov emphasized.

According to the FSB, the attack was organized by Riza Yagyayev-Veliulayev, a Ukrainian intelligence agent who fled Crimea in 2016 after a failed terrorist attack, and his handlers: Ukrainian military intelligence officer Maxim Martynyuk and head of the Tavria operations unit Viktor Zelinsky. On September 4, FSB officers detained three Crimean residents, including Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People outlawed in Russia Nariman Dzhelyatov, who acted as a mediator, as well as the actual perpetrators, Asan and Aziz Akhmetov.