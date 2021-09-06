Putin to participate in BRICS summit on Thursday

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 9 will participate in the 13th BRICS video conference summit, the Kremlin's press service said.

"On September 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 13th summit of BRICS, to be held in a video conference mode under India's chairship," the statement runs.

It is expected that the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will consider the current condition and prospects for strategic partnership within the group, including joint steps in the struggle against the novel coronavirus infection. Also, they will discuss crucial issues on the international and regional agenda, with a special emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan.

"The main agreements will be reflected in the final declaration," the Kremlin said.