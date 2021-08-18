Lavrov to hold talks with top Libyan diplomat on August 19 in Moscow — ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Foreign Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Najla Mangoush on Thursday in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers will discuss the current situation in Libya, including ways to achieve its comprehensive normalization in light of the collective effort made to move forward the inter-Libyan negotiating process," the ministry stressed.

"We view Mangoush’s upcoming visit to Moscow as an important step in ramping up our constructive cooperation with Libya," the agency added.