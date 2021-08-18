Gorbachev recalls August 1991 coup, upholds defending values of democracy, rule of law

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Soviet Union’s first president, Mikhail Gorbachev, has said that the lessons of the 1991 government coup are still relevant today and both society and the state must guard the principles of democracy.

"Defending the principles of democracy and the rule of law and preventing any possibility of the usurpation of power and adventurist actions should always be the center of attention for both society and the authorities. I do believe that Russia’s democratic road of development is the sole, correct one, and only on this track will our country be able to develop and cope with any problems," Gorbachev told the media on Wednesday.

The former Soviet leader looked back on the events of those days.

"When the plotters isolated me in Foros, turned off all means of communication and sent their representatives to me, I emphatically dismissed their demand for signing a state of emergency decree. I described their actions as a criminal escapade," he said.

Gorbachev stressed that the "plotters’ scheme was doomed thanks to a firm stance taken by the Soviet president, the Russian president and the courage of thousands of Muscovites, along with many public figures and legislators."