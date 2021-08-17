CEC approves ballot paper for voting on party tickets in Duma elections

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission on Tuesday approved the text of the ballot paper for voting on the federal lists of political parties in the State Duma elections.

The text is the same for voting at polling stations inside and outside Russia.

The political parties are listed on the basis of lots drawing held on Monday: 1. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), 2. The Russian Ecological Party "The Greens", 3. LDPR - The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, 4. New People, 5. United Russia, 6. A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth, 7. The Russian United Democratic Party "Yabloko", 8. The Party of Growth, 9. The Russian Party of Freedom and Justice, 10. The Communist party "Communists of Russia", 11. Civic Platform, 12. Green Alternative, 13. The All-Russia Political Party "Rodina", 14. The Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice.

The elections of the 8th State Duma are scheduled for the single voting day, September 19. The ballots can be cast on any of the three days - September 17, 18, or 19. Alongside the election of the lower house of parliament there will be direct elections of the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three the top executive officials will be elected by the legislative assemblies) and 39 regional parliaments.