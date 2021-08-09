US sanctions three Russian entities under WMD nonproliferation act — State Dept.

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Pulsar Scientific and Production Enterprise, Charter Green Light Moscow and Asia-Invest have been sanctioned by the US administration as Washington deems that they violate the US national legislation that bans proliferation of WMDs in relation to Iraq, North Korea and Syria, the US State Department published the notice on Monday in the Federal Register.

The document shows that the decision was made on July 29.

Moreover, the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq militarized militia that makes a part of pro-government forces in Iraq, the Kata’ib Hezbollah pro-Iranian group, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and two trade companies from Syria have also been blacklisted.

"On July 29, 2021, the U.S. Government applied the measures authorized in <…> the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act <…> against the following foreign persons," the notice reads. The restrictions are applied to "any successor, sub-unit, or subsidiary" of the targeted entities.

The sanctions are in place for two years but this time can be reduced or ended by the US Secretary of State.

Washington does not clarify what exactly prompted these sanctions.