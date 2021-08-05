Ukrainian president’s statement on Crimea cannot be taken seriously — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Crimea’s status as part of Russia is not subject to discussion, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The matter of Crimea is closed once and for all. How can one view other countries’ statements on a matter that is closed and is no more? It cannot be taken seriously," he said, when asked to comment on a statement by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Zelensky said earlier in an interview with Ukraine’s state TV channel Dom, which broadcasts its programs in the Donbass areas not controlled by Kiev, that Crimea would never be part of Russia. Zelensky gave the interview in Russian, recalling the time he had spent in Crimea as a younger man.