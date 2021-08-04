Foreign Minister Lavrov expresses condolences to Serbia over envoy Lazanski’s demise

BELGRADE, August 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his condolences to his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic over the demise of Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski, the Russian Embassy in Belgrade announced Wednesday.

"On August 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his condolences to Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic over the sudden demise of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation Miroslav Lazanski," the statement says.

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko also expressed his condolences to his Serbian colleagues.

"The letter to Selakovich noted Lazanski’s significant contribution to the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Russia and Serbia. The letter underscores that his efforts contributed to the maintenance of a regular political dialogue on the summit and highest levels, to the realization of multi-profiled inter-agency exchanges, increase of trade and investment cooperation, and the implementation of important cultural and humanitarian initiatives. The letter notes that a professional of the highest order and a good friend, who laid all his efforts to the responsible and efficient implementation of his important state tasks, passed away," the statement says.

Lazanski, who led the Serbian mission since 2019, passed away in the age of 70. He died from a heart attack at his home in Belgrade. Earlier, the Serbian embassy told TASS that the diplomat was on vacation.

Lazanski was a renowned Serbian military journalist, writer and military expert. He covered events in Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Chechnya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and Libya. During his work as a journalist, Lazanski interviewed over 50 Defense Ministers of various countries, spoke to Soviet military leadership and NATO Secretary Generals. Between 2016 and 2019, he served as a lawmaker.