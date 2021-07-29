EU sanctions against Russia are ineffective, Europe itself suffers losses — lawmaker

Slutsky was commenting on a recent statement by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The European Union will never be able to achieve a change in Russia's foreign policy; its sanctions are not only ineffective but also detrimental to Europe itself, Chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky said on Thursday.

In an interview with the Pais newspaper Borell said that sanctions against the Russian Federation are an effective measure, although they are not without side effects.

"The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who declared the effectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions, should stop engaging in self-delusion. No measures taken by the West have or will affect our foreign policy. The sanctions policy does not achieve its goal, which means it is ineffective. Do not indulge in illusions," Slutsky said in his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker stressed that in fact Brussels had achieved "the degradation of relations with Russia and bringing the Russophobic minority out of control."

"It got to the point that the recent initiative of the EU-driving forces, France and Germany, to organize a Russia-EU summit was blocked by the Poles and the Balts, who were so afraid of losing the opportunity to receive subsidies for anti-Russian speculations," Slutsky recalled.

The deputy also cited data from a study published at the end of 2020 by the Dusseldorf Chamber of Commerce and Industry. According to that study, Europe loses 21 billion euros annually due to sanctions against Russia. The losses of Germany alone amount to 5.45 billion euros.

"As the President of Russia announced in 2019 during a direct line, the European Union had received less than $240 billion since 2014 due to the sanctions war. But in fact, if the economic sanctions were lifted, the trade turnover between Russia and the EU could reach $550 billion, as the Foreign Ministry said," Slutsky noted.

"I wonder if Borrell meant that "effect"? Indeed, an 'impressive' result. How much more is the European Union ready to lose following the course imposed from across the ocean?" Slutsky summed up.