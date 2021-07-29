Borrell urges EU to seek ways of reaching understanding with Russia

MADRID, July 29. / TASS /. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell believes that the EU should look for ways to cooperate with Russia, according to an interview with the El Pais newspaper.

The EU diplomacy chief stated that the European Council was instructed to prepare a report on the current situation and prospects for relations with Russia, which are at their lowest level in many years. Before the presentation, France and Germany declared their intention to propose a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the representatives of 27 EU member states.

The Franco-German proposal was rejected, showing how sensitive relations with Russia were for some countries, Borrell went on to say. "You might think that if [US President] Joe Biden met with Putin, then why can’t European leaders do so," the EU diplomacy chief claimed. However, there is the Atlantic Ocean between Biden and Russia, while some European countries are separated from Russia only by the border, Borrell mentioned.

Nevertheless, EU countries should look for ways of mutual understanding with Russia on issues that require joint decisions, Borrell stressed. The EU diplomacy chief also admitted that "Putin surrounded by 27 [EU member states] was not the most appropriate format" for establishing dialogue, noting that the EU states should agree on what they say to Putin.

According to Borrell, politics cannot be based only on sanctions, but there comes a time when they need to be introduced, otherwise, it would mean that one is limited to statements.