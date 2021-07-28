Kremlin gives positive marks to phone call between Putin, Slovenian leader

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov positively assessed the phone call that took place on Wednesday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor.

"A very pleasant and amiable phone call," Peskov stressed. The two leaders particularly agreed to establish Russian-Slovenian Friendship Day.

The Kremlin press service reported earlier that the Russian president thanked his Slovenian counterpart and the entire Slovenian nation for their efforts in preserving the memory of Russian and Soviet soldiers killed in WWI and WWII and for taking care of their places of burial. Moreover, Putin and Pahor discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda.