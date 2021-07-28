Kremlin rejects claims Russian-US ties entered era of partnership after Geneva summit

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized not to overestimate the significance of the recent presidential summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. According to the Kremlin official, in no way can it be said that Moscow and Washington moved into a new era of a partnership and an alliance after the Geneva summit of June 16.

"Let’s not succumb to unnecessary illusions and exaggerate the spirit of Geneva," Peskov said in a conversation with reporters on Wednesday. According to him, the talks between the two leaders "were useful and constructive." The spokesman recalled that "the points on which the parties have serious differences were outlined."

"The positive side of these talks lies in the understanding that contacts should begin on a range of issues such as cybersecurity, strategic stability and possibly others," Peskov noted. "As for cybersecurity and strategic stability, contacts are underway, it is a plus," he added.

"However, it would not be rational to put on rose-colored glasses and view Geneva as a certain threshold that we’ve passed and have already stepped into an era of partnership and an alliance," Peskov concluded.