Putin to convene Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on July 19

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects in a videoconference format on Monday, July 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Putin is working in the Kremlin. This afternoon there will be a very important event. The president will chair a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects. This will be in a videoconference format," the Kremlin official said.

According to the spokesman, Putin will present an opening address while the event itself will have an open format. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is going to present a report on additional measures and initiatives on achieving the national goals of Russia’s development for the period until 2030. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova is scheduled to report on the main outcomes of achieving the national goals of preserving the population, people’s health and well-being and the opportunities for self-realization and talent development as well as on the key tasks until 2024. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin and Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko will report on the results of achieving the national goal of comfortable and safe living environment until 2024, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will report on adequate and effective labor and successful entrepreneurship until 2024, and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko will report on digital transformation for the period till 2024.

"The implementation of the national goals is that priority task which is indeed the cornerstone for the head of state and for the cabinet of ministers, and precisely today the president intends to ask to report on the intermediate results of the implementation, that is, what has been done and what is planned to be done in the future," Putin’s spokesman explained.

He added that the president has "a lot of separate working meetings planned until the evening."