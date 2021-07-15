Withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya must not disrupt power balance - Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 15. /TASS/. Russia advocates a gradual withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya, but it must happen in manner that would not disrupt the balance of forces in this country, says First Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Dmitry Polyansky.

"We advocate a gradual and synchronized withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya," he said during a UN Security Council meeting on settlement in this country. "At the same time, it is necessary to make sure that current balance of forces on the ground, which ensures a lull, does not get disrupted and a threat of a new armed escalation does not emerge."

In general, Russia views the situation in Libya with a cautious optimism, the diplomat added.

"The opposing forces began to gradually overcome the mutual mistrust," he noted.

According to Polyansky, the main goal before the Libyan sides now is holding presidential and parliamentary elections within the defined timeframe, which would require certain compromises.

"The success of this process will directly depend on the inclusiveness and transparency of the political process in general. This implies the inclusion of all actors and political forces of the country, representatives of all regions, as well as representatives of the former authorities," he noted.

No country has officially admitted the presence of its armed forces in Libya and their participation in the combat action. Only Turkey’s parliament issued a mandate for the executive branch of power to send forces in this African nation. Russia has repeatedly been accused of sending some ‘Russian mercenaries’ in Libya, but Moscow consecutively rejected such allegations.