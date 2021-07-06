UN Special Envoy for Syria arrives in Kazakhstan for talks on Syria

NUR-SULTAN, July 6. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived in Kazakhstan capital city of Nur-Sultan to take part in the 16th international high-level meeting in the Astana Format, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told journalists Tuesday.

"The UN delegation has arrived," he said.

Delegations of Russia, Turkey, the Syrian government, and the Syrian opposition arrived in Nur-Sultan earlier. The head of the Iranian delegation Ali Asgar Khadji will arrive later on Tuesday.

The 16th international high-level meeting on Syria will take place on July 7-8. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq will attend the event as observers. The participants will discuss the situation in Syria, the international humanitarian assistance to this country, the perspectives of restoration of operation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, and the trust-building measures, including the release of hostages and a search for those missing in action.