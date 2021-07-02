Russian foreign ministry says early to speak about date of EAEU-MERCOSUR deal conclusion

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. It is too early to determine a specific deadline for conclusion of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) so far, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a seminar devoted to the Russian-Brazilian economic ties on Friday.

"I would not set a special deadline for reaching such goals as conclusion of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and MERCOSUR, for example. This is probably a topic for separate discussions," he said.

The diplomat urged to refrain from underestimating "the relevance of agreements that Russia reached with other EAEU members," adding that even amid the current environment "it is necessary to be ambitious." "We should not drop goals, even if we see that they are unachievable," Ryabkov noted.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said in March that MERCOSUR planned to start the talks with the EAEU on a possible conclusion of the trade agreement.