Diplomat slams Ukrainian president’s stance on Russians and Ukrainians

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has excoriated Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks about Russians and Ukrainians, noting the inconsistency of his stance.

Zakharova cited Zelensky’s interview of July 1, 2021, in which he stated that Russians and Ukrainians are "definitely not one and the same people." She noted that, back in 2014, Zelensky argued that Russians and Ukrainians were one people.

"Evidently, a lot has changed over the past seven years," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday.

On June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session that he did not consider the Ukrainian people unfriendly. The head of state stressed that he considered Russians and Ukrainians to be one people.