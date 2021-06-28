Atlantic Charter seeks to deepen gap between West and other countries - Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The New Atlantic Charter seeks to deepen the gap between the West and the rest of the world - "between the so-called liberal democracies and all other nations", Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article published in Kommersant and Russia in Global Affairs on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that a series of summits of the G7, NATO, and the US-EU have demonstrated "have signaled the return by the United States into European affairs and the restored consolidation of the Old World under the wing of the new administration in Washington".

"Without any false modesty, Washington and Brussels called themselves ‘an anchor for democracy, peace, and security’, as opposed to ‘authoritarianism in all its forms’. In particular, they proclaimed their intent to use sanctions to ‘support democracy across the globe’," Lavrov said. He added "The revitalized Anglo-American Atlantic Charter approved by Joseph Biden and Boris Johnson on June 10, 2021, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit is also worth noting. It was cast as an updated version of the 1941 document signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill under the same title. At the time, it played an important role in shaping the contours of the post-war world order".

"However, neither Washington nor London mentioned an essential historical fact: eighty years ago, the USSR and a number of European governments in exile joined the 1941 charter, paving the way to making it one of the conceptual pillars of the Anti-Hitler Coalition and one of the legal blueprints of the UN Charter", he wrote.

According to the minister, "the New Atlantic Charter has been designed as a starting point for building a new world order, but guided solely by Western ‘rules’. Its provisions are ideologically tainted. They seek to widen the gap between the so-called liberal democracies and all other nations, as well as legitimize the rules-based order. The new charter fails to mention the UN or the OSCE, while stating without any reservations the adherence by the Western nations to their commitments as NATO members, viewed de facto as the only legitimate decision-making center (at least this is how former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen described NATO’s role). It is clear that the same philosophy will guide the preparations for the Summit for Democracy".