Putin to outline key directions for United Russia party on June 19

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will outline the key areas of focus for the United Russia party for the next few years during the June 19 party congress, the Kremlin press service announced Friday.

"The president will speak at the United Russia party congress, which will take place on June 19 in Moscow. Vladimir Putin will outline the key directions for the largest parliamentary faction for the next few years ahead of the September 19 elections to the State Duma and other bodies of power," the statement says.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin will participate in the congress in person, but with consideration of all epidemiological requirements. He also announced an ‘important and substantial’ address of the president.

On June 19, the congress participants will approve the list of candidates that will represent the party during the September elections, as well as the main points of the electoral program. Under Russian law, all parties must hold pre-electoral congresses and approve their lists of candidates within 25 days after the publication of the presidential order on the date of the elections. All congresses must take place in an in-person format. The Russian State Duma elections will take place on September 19, 2021.