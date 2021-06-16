Russian lawmakers criminalize setting up work of undesirable NGOs

MOSCOW, June 16. / TASS /. Russia’s State Duma (lower house) adopted in the third reading on Wednesday a bill stipulating criminal liability for organizing the activities of foreign or international NGOs, recognized as undesirable in Russia, as well as for participation in such structures and collecting funds for them.

To date, Article 284.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code has established a single responsibility for organization and participation in the activities of such NGOs. The fine ranges from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles (about $4,000-$6,900), while the imprisonment term can vary from two to six years.

Now, this Article will include three elements of a criminal offense. Participation in an undesirable NGO’s work in Russia will entail a 300,000-500,000 ruble fine or from one to four years behind bars with possible ban on holding certain posts up to ten years.

Provision or collection of funds, financial services, deliberately intended to ensure the activities of undesirable NGOs in Russia, also constitute a separate offense. Such a crime will be punishable by compulsory labor for up to 360 hours, forced labor for up to four years with possible deprivation of liberty for up to two years. Furthermore, the crime can incur imprisonment from one to five years with possible deprivation of the right to hold certain posts for up to ten years.

The most severe punishment will be for organizing foreign undesirable NGOs’ activities in Russia - compulsory labor for up to 480 hours, forced labor for up to five years with possible restriction of liberty for up to two years or deprivation of liberty from two to six years behind bars.

Individuals, who were previously subjected not only to administrative punishment for similar acts but also prosecuted under the same Article of the Criminal Code, will be held criminally liable for participation in the activities of NGOs undesirable in Russia. People, who have committed a crime, can avoid responsibility if they voluntarily terminate participation in NGOs’ activities, provide assistance to thwart NGOs’ work or actively participate in the investigation of a crime.