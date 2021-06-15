NATO unable to exist without a 'major opponent' — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The just-ended summit of NATO in Brussels has shown that the alliance is unable to exist without a "major opponent," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Brussels summit once again demonstrated NATO's genetic code: the alliance is unable to exist without a major opponent," Grushko said. "A Russian threat has now been complemented by the Chinese challenge."

On Monday, the leaders of 30 NATO countries for the first time ever pointed to China as a potential threat to the alliance's security. NATO argues that Bejing creates serious risks in the field of telecommunications, aerospace sphere and cyberspace. Also, the alliance finds worrisome China's military cooperation with Russia.