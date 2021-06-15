Possible prisoner swaps not worth discussing before Russia-US summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. It is too early to raise the possibility of a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States before a meeting between the two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, takes place in Geneva, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There’s hardly a need to discuss any specific aspects before the two presidents touch upon the issue, if they bring it up at all," he pointed out.

When asked if Russian national Viktor Bout could be exchanged for US citizen Paul Whelan, Peskov noted that "it’s totally inappropriate to speculate" on the matter at the moment. "You know that the president in his interview with NBC did not rule out such a possibility but the two presidents need to discuss it," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Putin said in an interview with NBC earlier that he was ready to discuss a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington at his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16. The Russian presidential press service said earlier that Putin and Biden would discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state since Biden entered the Oval Office.