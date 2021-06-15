Russian, US ambassadors may return to work after Geneva summit, says Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Ambassadors of Russia and the US, Anatoly Antonov and John Sullivan, will participate in the summit of the two countries' leaders in Geneva and may return straight from there to their work if such an agreement is reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"Apart from Antonov, his American colleague [US Ambassador to Moscow — TASS] will be present [at the summit] as well," he said, noting that both heads of diplomatic missions are currently holding consultations in their capitals.

"The sentiment is that considering the results of the summit if presidents reach an agreement, the ambassadors may move to places where they should work," Ushakov said. "If presidents decide, the ambassadors may return to capitals [of the countries where they work] straight after the Geneva summit," he added.

Asked whether it may be considered a breakthrough decision, Kremlin Aide noted with irony, that if it happens that is going to be an achievement for which "one can even fly to Geneva."