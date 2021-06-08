Some issues on Russia-US summit are at advanced stage — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The preparations for the upcoming summit between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, are on track and some issues are at an advanced stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are preparing for the summit rather profoundly. The groundwork for a whole number of issues is at an advanced stage. But not all of them have been sorted out," Ryabkov said after a meeting with MPs of the inter-faction group led by Adalbi Shkhagoshev in the State Duma.

"Certainly, I won’t speak about the outcome. It is too early," the senior diplomat noted.

According to Ryabkov, Russian President Vladimir Putin fully outlined Moscow’s assessments on the expectations over the summit at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "We, as the agency, focus on those issues where we hope to achieve progress and fix certain progress," the high-ranking diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, both the Kremlin and the White House said that the Putin-Biden summit would take place in Geneva on June 16. According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents will discuss the current state of Russian-US relations and their prospects for development, strategic stability, as well as current issues of the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.