Any positive outcome of Russia-US summit may be a breakthrough — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Any positive outcome of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, could be a breakthrough, and there are some chances for this, but they are not high, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

According to the senior diplomat, against the background of current bilateral ties, which have been changing "from bad to worse" for several years, "any particular positive result of the summit could be a breakthrough".

"If miraculously or otherwise thanks to the preparation, which is underway, the sides manage to agree on at least some issue and formulate something in the form of an instruction - this will be a game changer to a large extent," the diplomat stressed. "There are chances for this, although they are not high."

The senior diplomat recalled that Moscow had handed over its proposals on strategic stability to Washington. "The registration of any flight missions for the future in this direction or, for example, in the field of cyber security would be a serious achievement even without signing official final documents, which few people are counting on so far," Ryabkov stressed.