MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The entire responsibility for the collapse of the Open Skies Treaty (OST) rests with the United States, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Like a year ago, the US side tried to justify its destructive decision by far-fetched politicized claims to Russia which have nothing to do with the real state of things," the ministry said. "The entire responsibility for the collapse of the Open Skies Treaty rests with the United States.".