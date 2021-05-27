Legally Russia may request Sofia Sapega's transfer from Belarus — Peskov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. From the legal standpoint, Russia may bring up the issue of transferring its citizen Sofia Sapega, detained in Minsk earlier, from Belarus to Russia, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"From the legal viewpoint it goes without saying that [the Russian side] may bring up this issue," the Kremlin official said. "In any case, we will be doing our utmost to protect the rights of this Russian citizen."

"Bearing in mind the special nature of our inter-state relations the protection of these rights may be carried out in very different ways," Peskov added.

At the same time, he remarked that he knew nothing about any concrete proposals for the time being.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will touch upon the case of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who was taken into custody in Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman added.

"I believe that President Lukashenko will brief our president on the [Ryanair] plane incident," he noted. "The issue of a Russian national who was taken into custody and who is in a pre-trial detention center is likely to be raised," the press secretary stated.

With that in mind, Peskov stressed that the upcoming meeting is mainly going to focus on the economic agenda. "The discussion of various issues related to the economy will continue," he specified.

Sofia Sapega was detained at Minsk airport on Sunday alongside a co-founder of the extremist Telegram channel Nexta, Roman Protasevich, who was on the Belarusian wanted list. The detention followed an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane. In a video uploaded to the Internet on Tuesday Sapega said that she was an editor of the Telegram-channel Black Book of Belarus, which published personal data of Belarusian police officers.