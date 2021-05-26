Russia has claims to Washington under New START over delivery vehicles re-equipping

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue to seek that the United States fulfils all the provisions of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START) and has claims over Washington’s re-equipping of some delivery vehicles, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"As for the New START, the Russian side, indeed, has concrete and substantiated claims over its implementation by Washington’s representatives. However, this relates not to the modernization of the nuclear arsenal but to Washington’s attempts to re-equip some strategic offensive arms’ means. We are seeking that the American side should strictly comply with the fulfillment of all the provisions of the New START and this work will be continued," the Russian diplomat said.