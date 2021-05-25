Kremlin spokesman highlights need for consultations on details of Putin-Biden meeting

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have yet to agree the details of a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The parties have yet to agree on details," he said when asked if the two presidents would hold a one-on-one meeting and whether a time limit would be set for the summit.

The Kremlin and the White House announced earlier on Tuesday that Putin and Biden would meet in Geneva on June 16. According to the Russian presidential press service, they will discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability issues, and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts.

This will be the first in-person meeting between Putin and Biden since the latter took office as US president. The visit to Geneva will also mark Putin’s first foreign trip since January 2020.