Russia’s security chief, US national security adviser discuss strategic stability

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The talks between Secretary of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Geneva were constructive despite disagreements, the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

"The negotiations were held in a constructive manner and helped to better understand each other’s positions despite the persisting differences," the statement reads.

According to the Security Council, a wide range of issues of mutual interests were discussed. "The sides paid priority attention to the issues of strategic stability. They expressed the confidence that mutually acceptable decisions can be worked out in a number of areas," the statement says.

"The sides agreed that normalization of the Russian-US relations would not just meet the interests of the two countries but would also foster predictability and stabilization on the world arena," the statement adds.

Possible summit between two leaders

"The meeting in Geneva on Monday has become an important stage in preparations for a possible summit between the two leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden", Nikolai Patrushev reported.

The council underlined that the Russian-American consultations conducted by security officials logically followed the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held on May 19.

This is the first meeting between Patrushev and Sullivan, they previously spoke on the phone several times. Such a conversation was last held on April 30, the two security officials then discussed the state and prospects of the bilateral relations and possibilities for the leaders’ summit.