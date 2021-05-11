Putin to step up public activities, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will gradually step up his public activities but all the necessary precautions will remain in place despite the president’s high antibody titer, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"You can certainly see that the president’s public activities are increasing. However, precautions remain in place, as well as the recommendations of infectious disease doctors. Everyone will abide by these recommendations when holding international events or other events involving many people," Peskov said, when asked if the precautions related to meetings with the head of state would be eased given Putin’s coronavirus vaccination.

Putin said on May 10 that he had developed good antibody titers after vaccination. Putin received his first shot on March 23 and the second one on April 14. However, neither the president nor his representatives clarified which vaccine had been used on him, saying that all three domestic jabs were effective and safe.