Putin to get second COVID-19 jab in several weeks

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, and will get the second dose in a few weeks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, this was the first jab. So, the second one will be in nearly three weeks," Peskov said.

The Kremlin hopes that Putin’s decision to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus is a good example for many Russians to follow.

"It goes without saying that the president’s vaccination is a good example for many people. At least, we hope it will be really so," Peskov said.

On Tuesday evening, Peskov said that Putin had been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. He added that Putin was well, but kept quiet about the vaccine the president used.