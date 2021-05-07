Commission on reviving Iran nuclear deal to intensify process, Russia’s envoy says

VIENNA, May 7. /TASS/. The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) comprising Iran, along with Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France, decided at a meeting on Friday to intensify the process of the full restoration of the JCPOA, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who leads the Russian delegation at the consultations, said on Friday.

"The Joint Commission of JCPOA at its meeting today opened a new round of the talks on full restoration of the nuclear deal. The participants agreed on the need to intensify the process. The delegations seem to be ready to stay in Vienna as long as necessary to achieve the goal," he wrote on Twitter.

The delegations of the Joint Commission earlier noted steady progress while summing up the interim results of the work in Vienna. According to Ulyanov, the participants in the negotiation process are determined to do their utmost to complete the talks by the end of May.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of the Joint Commission’s meetings since early April. Work is in progress at the expert level in three working groups to resolve practical issues in order to restore the implementation of the JCPOA, namely, the United States’ return to the deal and compliance with Iran’s obligations. Representatives of the Iran nuclear deal participants hold consultations with the US delegation as well. There are no direct talks between the United States and Iran’s representatives in Vienna.