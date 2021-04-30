Putin hopes Iranian nuclear deal will be restored in previous framework

Opening a briefing session with the Russian Security Council’s permanent member-states, the Russian president offered to discuss the situation in the Caspian region. He recalled that Iran was one of partners in the framework of the Caspian Five.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the entire package of measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program will be restored in the previous framework.

"I hope that all what is related to the JCPOA will be restored in the previous framework and we will be able, including in the Caspian region, to build full-fledged relations with all parties to this Caspian club, implement in full all plans that we have in mind," the Russian leader stated.

Putin also pointed out that that Caspian region was crucial for Russia, especially in terms of economic activity, cooperation with close partners and allies. "And of course this concerns issues of ensuring security and Russia’s interests in the Caspian region on the whole."

The Russian president recalled that Russia was implementing major projects on this territory, including in the energy field. "There are plans not only on bringing to the end current projects, but - as representatives of our major companies report - there are also plans on expanding our economic activity and expanding the activity of our economic operators," Putin said, offering to discuss "a whole range of issues related to ensuring Russia’s interests in the Caspian region.".