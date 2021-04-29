Kremlin says no progress on preparations for Putin-Zelensky meeting so far

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. There is no progress on the preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There has been no progress," he said on Russia’s Channel One when asked about the organization of the summit. "Our deputy chief of the [presidential] administration, my colleague Dmitry Kozak is in constant contact with the Ukrainian presidential administration. So far, the Ukrainian president’s office said nothing specific," Peskov informed.