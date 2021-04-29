Kremlin links Czech refusal to review Sputnik V documents to scandal

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Czech drug regulator’s refusal to review documents on Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is linked to the diplomatic scandal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Most likely, this may and even should [be linked to the diplomatic scandal]," Peskov told reporters, answering a question.

"As you see, such a decision taken for the sake of provocative sentiment is at least not in the Czechs’ interest. Still, we are talking about a global vaccine, which is the most effective according to general recognition," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Earlier, the Czech drug regulator announced a decision to halt the review of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine "due to the lack of documents submitted by the producer."