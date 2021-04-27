Russian envoy says no reason for Poland’s expulsion of diplomats

WARSAW, April 27. /TASS/. Poland made an unfounded decision to expel Russian diplomats in a bid to demonstrate its loyalty to the US, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev said in an interview with TASS on the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"As has been the recent tradition, new US sanctions were clearly imposed under false pretenses. Absurd accusations without evidence were brought against Russia, and the Polish authorities rushed ahead of other allies to show their unconditional loyalty to the United States and prove it by expelling Russian diplomats for no reason," he pointed out.

"Russia responded to this unfriendly action in an appropriate manner. The incident brings nothing new to our relations," Andreyev noted.

The Polish authorities declared three Russian diplomats personae non grata on April 15. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of five Polish diplomatic workers.