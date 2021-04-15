Poland declares three Russian diplomats personae non gratae - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. /TASS/. Poland has declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae, the Polish Foreign Ministry informed on Thursday.

"A diplomatic note was handed to the [Russian] Ambassador [to Poland] which informs of three employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Warsaw being declared personae non gratae," a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry says.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, "the basis for this decision was the violation of the conditions of diplomatic status by the aforementioned persons," as well as alleged "actions aimed to harm the Republic of Poland.".