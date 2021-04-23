Kremlin decries April 21 unauthorized rallies as violation of law

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the April 21 unauthorized rallies were a violation of law, while incidents during such rallies should be looked into, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We are talking about illegal events, about a number of actions by the participants in illegal rallies, who violated the law of the Russian Federation; many of them staged provocations against police officers," the spokesman said, answering a question on the president’s attitude to the fact that the use of force by police had no consequences.

"This is how everyone treats it. First and foremost, we must understand that we are talking about illegal events, everything else is a subject to internal investigations and inspections," Peskov pointed out, urging the journalists to query the police for results of internal inspections.

According to the spokesman, "there are certain individual cases [of police brutality], but it is impossible to formulate generalizing trends, there are no generalizing trends at all."

"Indeed, individual incidents may happen, and questions on them should be addressed to the police directorate," Peskov said.