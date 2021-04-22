Navalny’s detention conditions comply with global standards, says human rights official

STRASBOURG, April 22. /TASS/. The detention conditions and medical services provided to blogger Alexey Navalny comply with international standards, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said in her letter to the Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

"The detention conditions and medical conditions provided to Alexey Navalny comply with Russia’s current legislation and international standards," the letter says.

Navalny’s defense is conducted by his 4 attorneys.

"Between March 11 and April 10, [his] lawyers visited him 18 times," Moskalkova noted. "On April 13, he was provided a meeting with his spouse Yulia Navalnaya."

The letter points out that "upon his arrival to the penitentiary facility, Navalny was examined by a medical worker."

"His overall medical condition was found to be satisfactory," the commissioner said.

She pointed out that, during Navalny’s stay in the penitentiary facility, the blogger was repeatedly examined by various medical specialists.

"Following medical exams and consultations by a neurologist and neurosurgeon from a Vladimir Region civilian hospital, on March 24, 2021, he underwent an additional MRT and electroneuromyography examinations. He was prescribed additional medication treatment," the commissioner said. "Meanwhile, Navalny refused to take the prescribed medication."

According to Moskalkova, the information about the diagnosis that required no hospitalization, as well as the information about the examination results and the treatment plan were disclosed to the inmate.

On April 5, the blogger was transferred to the penitentiary colony’s infirmary, where he underwent all necessary tests, including one for the coronavirus infection, which came back negative. On April 9, he was transferred to general detention once his condition had improved.