Moscow declares five Polish embassy workers personae non gratae

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia has informed Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski of its decision to expel five employees of the Polish diplomatic mission, they must leave the country by May 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Friday.
"It was stated that as a response measure to the provocative actions of Poland on expelling Russian diplomats, based on the principle of reciprocity, the ministry declared five employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in the Russian Federation personae non gratae. They must leave the territory of the Russian Federation by the end of the day on May 15, 2021," the ministry stated.