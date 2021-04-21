Russian, Belarusian presidents to hold talks in Moscow on April 22

It noted that the leaders could raise issues related to further development of partnership between the two countries, in particular, within the Union State.

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will be held in Moscow on April 22, the Kremlin press service confirmed on Wednesday.

"On April 22, Moscow will host negotiations between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko," the report said.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the talks it is planned "to discuss a wide range of issues related to further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance along with prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Union State."

For its part, the Belarusian president’s press service noted that joint response to current challenges and threats, exchange of views on international problems, the situation in the region were among the issues due to be discussed during the talks. Cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and further steps to restore full-fledged transport communication are expected be discussed as well. "The two countries’ leaders will discuss the current agenda of the Belarusian-Russian relations, focusing on topical issues of trade and economic cooperation, including as a follow-up to the previous meetings and telephone conversations," it said.