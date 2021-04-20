Russia to respond to further Prague’s destructive steps, diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Czech Republic must realize that Russia will continue to respond to further steps that are destructive to bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview Tuesday.

"[Prague] is well aware and has to realize that we will respond. The more destructive actions they will take, the more they will receive in response," Zakharova said.

She noted that all disagreements between states are usually being resolved via existing bilateral channels, including diplomatic ones. She reminded that, following the explosion in Vrbetice, the Czech authorities "were unable to provide any version of the incident for seven years."