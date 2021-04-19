Russian reaction to expulsion of diplomats stronger than expected — Czech Foreign Ministry

PRAGUE, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s reaction to the expulsion of 18 diplomats from the Czech Republic was stronger than expected considering the existing practice in such cases, so the republic will study possible future steps in relation to that, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek who is also the acting foreign minister told journalists on Monday.

"The reaction of the Russian side [to the expulsion of diplomats] was stronger than we expected. More [Czech] diplomats were expelled (20 - TASS)," he noted. "I prepared for Prime Minister [of the Czech Republic Andrej] Babis a proposal on our further actions. First of all, I will inform him about it [and not the public]," the official said.