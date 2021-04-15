Putin, Libyan prime minister discuss Libyan settlement

MOSCOW, April 15./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh discussed on Thursday the Libyan settlement. The president expressed Russia’s readiness to continue efforts towards the strengthening of Libya’s sovereignty and unity, the Kremlin press service reported.

The Russian president and the Libyan prime minister "discussed substantially the Libyan settlement. Vladimir Putin welcomed formation of central authorities in that country for a transitional period, which are to prepare and hold national elections at the end of the year," the press service said.

Putin said that Russia was ready to continue efforts towards advancing the intra-Libyan political process "with an aim to achieve long-term stability in Libya, strengthen its sovereignty and unity, ensure headway in the social and economic development".

Prime Minister Dbeibeh thanked Russia for the supply of a batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Putin, for his part, congratulated the prime minister and the Libyan people on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.