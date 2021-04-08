Moscow ready to facilitate dialogue of North Korea, US, South Korea, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the spirit of cooperation will prevail in North Korean-US and North Korean-South Korean relations. Moscow is ready to assist this in every possible way, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinoviev said at a roundtable on a strategy to strengthen Russian-Korean relations at the North Korean embassy.

"As we all recall, the Russian-Korean summit was held against the background of significant positive advancements in the North Korean-US and inter-Korean relations which were marked by an achievement of important agreements. We hope that, despite inevitable difficulties, the spirit of dialogue and cooperation between the regional states will certainly prevail in the end. On our part, we are ready and we will assist this in every way," he said.