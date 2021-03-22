Moscow to reciprocally respond to expulsion of diplomats from Bulgaria, says senator

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia will respond to Bulgaria’s expulsion of diplomats in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said Monday.

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria told TASS earlier that Sofia declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae.

"The principle of reciprocity remains the most adequate response in such situations. So be it, I believe," Kosachev said.

Previously, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov commented on apprehension of six people - Bulgarian Defense Ministry and military intelligence officers, including one Russian national (spouse of one of the suspects) - over charges of espionage for Russia. According to the Prime Minister, Sofia will have to expel Russian diplomats over this case.

Russian Embassy in Bulgaria demanded to stop all speculations over this case until the court hearing takes place. The mission expressed its certainty that "the court proceedings will take place on a de-politicized, impartial and objective basis and in strict compliance with Bulgarian and international law.".